978-92-76-53454-9

Alternate URL:

https://op.europa.eu/en/publication-detail/-/publication/f6ba21e3-ee15-11ec-a534-01aa75ed71a1/language-en

Type of work: Report

Policymaking has been changing with unprecedented speed in recent years, characterised by rapid technological development, climate change, geopolitical crises, and important changes in society and in citizens' expectations. These changes require policymakers to be increasingly forward-looking, innovative, and able to think in systemic and holistic terms. The twin crises of the covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war have reinforced these requirements for policymaking, along with the need to constantly and rapidly adjust and rethink. Complex issues like the green and digital transitions require policymaking teams to anticipate, explore and address policy challenges in an evidence-informed way that is also supported by citizens and stakeholders. Policymaking is one of the most demanding professions in the world. Not only does it require effective processes and institutions, but also people with the right policy-specific and cross-cutting competences (a combination of attitudes, knowledge and skills). While the policy cycle perspective on policymaking remains highly relevant, cross-cutting competences are needed at all stages to deliver effective, innovative and evidence-informed policies. Equally, a specific set of competences is needed by researchers working at the science-policy interface to achieve policy impact. Both policymakers (evidence users) and researchers (evidence providers) need these complementary competences to support evidence-informed policymaking ecosystems and to reinforce trust in both democracy and science. This two-pronged approach to competence development is therefore needed to build and sustain the bridge between policy and science. For the first time, these competences have been mapped and unpacked in detail across four levels of proficiency in the ‘Innovative Policymaking’ (targeting policymakers) and ‘Science for Policy’ (targeting researchers) competence frameworks. While developed for the learning and collaboration programmes of the European Commission, the EU Policymaking Hub and the Joint Research Centre’s initiative to advance evidence-informed policymaking, the two frameworks are generic in nature. This makes them relevant and applicable to policymakers and researchers at the international, national or local level. As reference tools, they can serve a wide range of purposes, including curricula review, the design of professional training programmes, (self-)assessment or reflection, policy development, certification schemes, professional development plans, career progression pathways, monitoring and evaluation. By setting out skills, knowledge and attitudes across four levels of proficiency for each competence, the frameworks provide a future oriented perspective for both professions and are a point of reference for mapping learning offers that can increase the capacities of policymakers and researchers. They propose a shared definition of competences for ‘Innovative Policymaking’ and ‘Science for Policy”. They provide a common ground for learners and guidance to learning and development (L&D) professionals. Developed through a mixed-methods approach, the ambition of each competence framework is to become the point of reference for initiatives aiming to foster ‘Innovative Policymaking’ capacities among policymakers and ‘Science for Policy’ capacities among researchers. They are designed to support education and training programmes, irrespective of the learning setting (formal, non-formal or informal). The frameworks are organised in competence clusters, outlining four levels of progression for each competence: Foundational, Intermediate, Advanced and Expert. Each competence is also described by attitudes, skills, knowledge and understanding expected per level. The ‘Innovative Policymaking’ competence framework consists of a total of 36 competences divided into 7 clusters of competences: Advise the political level, Innovate, Work with evidence, Be futures literate, Engage with citizens and stakeholders, Collaborate, and Communicate, all enabling innovative policymaking.