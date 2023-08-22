2666-920X

Type of work: Article (academic)

As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more prominent in children's lives, an increasing number of researchers and practitioners have underscored the importance of integrating AI as learning content in K-12. Despite the recent efforts in developing AI curricula and guiding frameworks in AI education, the educational opportunities often do not provide equally engaging and inclusive learning experiences for all learners. To promote equality and equity in society and increase competitiveness in the AI workforce, it is essential to broaden participation in AI education. However, a framework that guides teachers and learning designers in designing inclusive learning opportunities tailored for AI education is lacking. Universal Design for Learning (UDL) provides guidelines for making learning more inclusive across disciplines. Based on the principles of UDL, this paper proposes a framework to guide the design of inclusive AI learning. We conducted a systematic literature review to identify AI learning design-related frameworks and synthesized them into our proposed framework, which includes the core component of AI learning content (i.e., five big ideas), anchored by the three UDL principles (the “why,” “what,” and “how” of learning), and six praxes with pedagogical examples of AI instruction. Alongside this, we present an illustrative example of the application of our proposed framework in the context of a middle school AI summer camp. We hope this paper will guide researchers and practitioners in designing more inclusive AI learning experiences.