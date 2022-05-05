Defiance in the Face of Autocratization. Democracy Report 2023
Citation:
Papada, E., Altman, D., Angliolillo, F., Gastaldi, L., Köhler, T., Lundstedt, M., Natsika, N., Nord, M., Sato, Y., Wiebrecht, F. & Lindberg, S.I. (2023). Defiance in the Face of Autocratization. Democracy Report 2023. University of Gothenburg: of Democracy Institute (V-Dem Institute).. Retrieved March 11, 2023 from https://v-dem.net/documents/30/V-dem_democracyreport2023_highres.pdf
Work data:
Type of work: Report
Categories:Politics and Political Science
Downloads:
Full document:
Papada, E., Altman, D., Angliolillo, F., Gastaldi, L., Köhler, T., Lundstedt, M., Natsika, N., Nord, M., Sato, Y., Wiebrecht, F. & Lindberg, S.I. (2023). Defiance in the Face of Autocratization. Democracy Report 2023. University of Gothenburg: of Democracy Institute (V-Dem Institute)..
Papada, E., Altman, D., Angliolillo, F., Gastaldi, L., Köhler, T., Lundstedt, M., Natsika, N., Nord, M., Sato, Y., Wiebrecht, F. & Lindberg, S.I. (2023). Defiance in the Face of Autocratization. Democracy Report 2023. University of Gothenburg: of Democracy Institute (V-Dem Institute)..