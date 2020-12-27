978-92-76-40675-4

Alternate URL:

https://ec.europa.eu/info/sites/default/files/research_and_innovation/research_by_area/documents/ec_rtd_open-science-and-ip-report.pdf

Type of work: Report

Abstract:

This report presents the result of a study that explores the interactions and the balance between Open Science and Intellectual Property Rights (IPR). The report presents the state of the art and reflections to scope the statement 'as open as possible, as closed as necessary' in the context of an evolving and open Research and Innovation ecosystem. Furthermore, the report identifies concrete recommendations for policy makers and for IPR practitioners on the promotion of Open Science and its balance with IPR for better knowledge dissemination to the benefit of all.