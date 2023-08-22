978-92-64-79284-5

Type of work: Report

As governments grapple with environmental and digital transitions and an erosion of trust in public institutions, bold action is needed to build people’s trust and strengthen democracy. To this end, the OECD launched its Reinforcing Democracy Initiative in 2022. This report offers an overview of collective progress made in OECD countries across the five pillars of the Initiative and their respective action plans: combatting mis? and disinformation; enhancing participation, representation, and openness in public life, including a focus on gender equality; stronger open democracies in a globalised world; governing green; and digital democracy. In each of these areas, the report provides recent cross?country indicators of progress (when available) and highlights best practices from countries. The report draws on OECD and other data to assess progress, including the 2024 results of the OECD Survey on the Drivers of Trust in Public Institutions. It also identifies gaps in action and points to a set of common priorities for moving forward together.