Type of work: Article (academic)

Abstract:

This study aims to measure how far 26 EU countries are from the safe and just space (SJS) defined in the Doughnut Economics framework by calculating the distance for all social and environmental dimensions and using two synthetic indices for safe space and just space. The distance was measured as a percentage of the threshold to be reached. Therefore, all indicators were interpreted in the same way. Cluster analysis was used to identify countries that displayed similar behaviours. The results showed that none of the countries analysed fall within this space. The environmental and social dimensions that most transgress were identified: CO2 emissions, biochemical flows, and social equality. The groups with the worst results were made up of countries from Southeast and East Europe, and Ireland and Luxembourg, while the best results were from Western Europe, Nordic countries and Slovenia. In conclusion, environmental transgressions and social deprivations exist in all European countries, but prosperity can be achieved through different socioeconomic models, and a high GDP does not correspond to greater sustainability. This information is valuable for the design of public policies aimed at ensuring that European society lives in the Safe and Just Space.