By Ismael Peña-López (@ictlogist), 07 February 2026

Main categories: e-Government, e-Administration, Politics, News, Writings

Other tags: Peter Poga?ar, public servants, respa, Sander Kiviloo, succession planning, Vladimir Vlajkovic, Yannik Coirint

No Comments »

On 10-11 June 2025 I took part as a trainer in Regional School of Public Administration (ReSPA)‘s “Seasonal School on Talent Management: Structured Succession Planning for Future-Ready Public Administrations“ which dealt, as the title says, about the strategies to be prepared and tasks to be performed when a public servant retires, an issue that is becoming more and more important as the demography of western economies shifts towards seniority.

The materials of the sessions we produced were lately refined and have been published as a three-volume work:

Knowledge Package on Succession Planning in the Western Balkans:

Volume 1 — Succession Planning in the Western Balkans Public Administrations: Analysis and Recommendations . Regional diagnosis, EU cases, and the policy-level roadmap. By Peña-López, I., Poga?ar, P., Kiviloo, S. & Coirint, Y. (2025)

. Regional diagnosis, EU cases, and the policy-level roadmap. By Peña-López, I., Poga?ar, P., Kiviloo, S. & Coirint, Y. (2025) Volume 2 — Strategic Framework for Succession Planning in Public Administration . Principles, conceptual foundations, and implementation pathways. By Peña-López, I. (2025)

. Principles, conceptual foundations, and implementation pathways. By Peña-López, I. (2025) Volume 3 — Prospective Succession Planning Toolkit for the Western Balkans Administrations. Hands-on methodology, tools, and templates (developed independently, informed by Volumes 1 and 2). By Vlajkovic, V.; edited by Peña-López, I. (2025)

The whole set covers from a short theoretical conceptualization of the environment, reasons and importance of public servant succession planning, to the more applied resources for planning it, including a good bunch of templates.

Downloads:

If you need to cite this article in a formal way (i.e. for bibliographical purposes) I dare suggest: Peña-López, I. (2026) “Knowledge Package for Succession Planning in the Western Balkans” In ICTlogy, #269, February 2026. Barcelona: ICTlogy.

Retrieved month dd, yyyy from https://ictlogy.net/review/?p=4850

Previous post: REPORT. Meaningful Stakeholder Engagement in Public Procurement for Artificial Intelligence. A Mission-Oriented Playbook