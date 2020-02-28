The Economy of the Common Good is an economic project proposed by economist Christian Felber. The main ideal behind the project is that 'All economic activity serves the common good'.

Is is based in 4 values

Human dignity

Solidarity and social justice

Environmental sustainability

Transparency and co-determination

Which are applied in the activity of 5 different stakeholders:

Suppliers

Owners, equity and financial service providers

Employees, including co-working employees

Customers and other companies

Social environment

The crossing of valies and stakeholders conforms the so called Common Good Matrix, here in its v5.0