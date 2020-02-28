From ICT4D Wiki
The Economy of the Common Good is an economic project proposed by economist Christian Felber. The main ideal behind the project is that 'All economic activity serves the common good'.
Is is based in 4 values
- Human dignity
- Solidarity and social justice
- Environmental sustainability
- Transparency and co-determination
Which are applied in the activity of 5 different stakeholders:
- Suppliers
- Owners, equity and financial service providers
- Employees, including co-working employees
- Customers and other companies
- Social environment
The crossing of valies and stakeholders conforms the so called Common Good Matrix, here in its v5.0
|Stakeholder/value
|Human dignity
|Solidarity and social justic
|Environmental sustainability
|Transparency and co-determination
|Suppliers
|A1 Human dignity in the supply chain
|A2 Solidarity and social justice in the supply chain
|A3 Environmental sustainability in the supply chain
|A4 Transparency and co-determination in the supply chain
|Owners, equity and financial service providers
|B1 Ethical position in relation to financial resources
|B2 Social position in relation to financial resources
|B3 Use of funds in relation to social and environmental impacts
|B4 Ownership and co-determination
|Employees, including co-working employees
|C1 Human dignity in the workplace and working environment
|C2 Self-determined working arrangements
|C3 Environmentally-friendly behaviour of staff
|C4 Co-determination and transparency within the organisation
|Customers and other companies
|D1 Ethical customer relations
|D2 Cooperation and solidarity with other companies
|D3 Impact on the environment of the use and disposal of products and services
|D4 Customer participation and product transparency
|Social environment
|E1 Purpose of products and services and their effects on society
|E2 Contribution to the community
|E3 Reduction of environmental impact
|E4 Social co-determination and transparency