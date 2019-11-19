By Ismael Peña-López (@ictlogist), 19 November 2019

Main categories: e-Government, e-Administration, Politics, Meetings, Participation, Engagement, Use, Activism

Other tags: carolina_mirapeix, cristina_pales, dgpcgencat, jid2019, marc_torres, marc_vilahur

No Comments »

Regional planning and collaboration

Chairs: Cristina Palés. Cap del Servei d’Educació Ambiental de la Generalitat de Catalunya

Network for the Conservation of Nature

Marc Vilahur, President

Participation cannot take place at the end of a public policy decision, but has to be intrinsic to the whole project. Participation has to impact not only the key actors, but the whole of the citizenry and the whole of the Administration.

When participation takes place at the beginning of a policy-making process, people tend to turn complains into proposals, tend not to say “no” but “I would like this”.

Territory safekeeping is a formal agreement between someone that wants to use the territory and a civic organization that wants to take care of a given territory. In this case, civil society approaches better the territory than the Administration. There are communication and coordination channels needed between such organizations and the Administration, but the Administration should be able to step back and leave room for civil society organizations to play some roles related to the public good.

Safekeeping agreements are formal agreements, but are non compulsive, based on goodwill, adapted to individual and collective needs.

The experience of Geoinquiets

Marc Torres, Membre de Geoinquiets i Geostart

The change of culture in the Administration is a transformation, not just an evolution, on how public workers work. It is becoming more about reaching consensus, about talking to others and about listening to much more others. In many senses, this is what most innovative public workers were looking for: to open up their work, to be allowed to explain what they think and what they do, to address specific actors — not necessarily always the same ones —, to disclose working for the public good as the public good is a common matter.

We have to think about the we, not about the I.

With participation, we can address the citizens, but also let public workers share their experiences and their diagnosis.

Participation is about building a knowledge network, a unique and collective network that thinks and acts.

Participation is much more than contributing to a top-down project. Participation should also be understood as people doing things for the sake of it, as people taking the initiative to address and solve problems, with or without the Administration. Sometimes these grassroots initiatives are the seed of major collective planning projects or policy-making initiatives in general. This is also participation.

We speak about co-deciding, but can we speak about co-participation? About designing the very same processes of participation?

The experience of Mirapeix Lawyers

Carolina Mirapeix

Most people realize that there are plans or regulations just when they want to do something, and the regulation would either not allow them to do it or force them to do it in a given way. This usually leads to conflict: people are surprised and, even worst, people tend to think that something illegitimate happened. “Why was I not warned? Why wasn’t I aware of this?

When planning becomes norm, transparency and participation take on a new meaning. Participation has to come at the very beginning of planning. The diagnosis, the forecast, the responsibility of planning have to be shared by all actors, public and private. And for participation to be possible, information is a must. Information that is easy to find and easy to understand.

Conference on Democratic Innovation (2019) --- browse post --- Democratic Innovation (I). An architect meets a biologist Democratic Innovation (II). Regional planning, transparency and open data Democratic Innovation (III). Regional planning and citizen participation Democratic Innovation (IV). Regional planning and collaboration

If you need to cite this article in a formal way (i.e. for bibliographical purposes) I dare suggest: Peña-López, I. (2019) “Conference on Democratic Innovation (IV). Regional planning and collaboration” In ICTlogy, #194, November 2019. Barcelona: ICTlogy.

Retrieved month dd, yyyy from https://ictlogy.net/review/?p=4709

Previous post: Conference on Democratic Innovation (III). Regional planning and citizen participation