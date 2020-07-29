Home » Wiki » Difference between revisions of "World Electoral Freedom Index"

http://www.fundalib.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/IMLE-2020.pdf
http://www.fundalib.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/IMLE-2020.pdf

http://www.fundalib.org/imle-2018/

Developed by the Fundación para el Avance de la Libertad, the World Electoral Freedom Index is composed by four sub-indices:

  • Index of political development
  • Index of active suffrage freedom
  • Index of passive suffrage freedom
  • index of voting empowerment
