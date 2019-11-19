Home » Wiki » Difference between revisions of "V-Dem"

https://www.v-dem.net/

Varieties of Democracy (V-Dem) is a new approach to conceptualizing and measuring democracy. We provide a multidimensional and disaggregated dataset that reflects the complexity of the concept of democracy as a system of rule that goes beyond the simple presence of elections. The V-Dem project distinguishes between five high-level principles of democracy: electoral, liberal, participatory, deliberative, and egalitarian, and collects data to measure these principles.

Main components:

  • Publicized laws and government data
  • Right to information
  • Civic participation
  • Complaint mechanisms
