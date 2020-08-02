Difference between revisions of "Sustainable Development Report"

https://www.sdgindex.org/

The Sustainable Development Report (formerly the SDG Index & Dashboards) is the first worldwide study to assess where each country stands with regard to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Unlike its predecessor the Millennium Development Goals, the SDGs set standards not only for emerging and developing countries, but also for the industrialized nations. Governments and civil society alike can utilize the Sustainable Development Report to identify priorities for action, understand key implementation challenges, track progress, ensure accountability, and identify gaps that must be closed in order to achieve the SDGs by 2030.