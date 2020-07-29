Difference between revisions of "State Fragility Index"

<blockquote>The "State Fragility Index" was developed by Monty G. Marshall and Jack Goldstone at the Center for Global Policy, George Mason University, and has been an annual feature in the ''Global Report'' series.</blockquote>

The "State Fragility Index" was developed by Monty G. Marshall and Jack Goldstone at the Center for Global Policy, George Mason University, and has been an annual feature in the Global Report series.

The State Fragility Index is made up after the Polity Scores, which are calculated using autocratic backsliding, executive auto-coup or autogolpe, revolution, collapse of central authority (state failure), and successful military coups, among others.

Developed by the Center for Systemic Peace.