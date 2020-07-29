Difference between revisions of "Social Institutions and Gender Index"

From ICT4D Wiki
The Social Institutions and Gender Index (SIGI) is a new composite measure of gender equality, based on the OECD’s Gender, Institutions and Development Database. It complements and improves existing measures in several ways. While existing indicators of gender equality capture inequality outcomes, the SIGI focuses on the root casus behind these inequalities. The SIGI introduces 12 innovative indicators on social institutions, which are grouped into 5 categories: Family Code, Physical Integrity, Son Preference, Civil Liberties and Ownership Rights. Each of the SIGI indicators is coded between 0, meaning no or very low inequality, and 1, indicating very high inequality. Watch the Slidecast for an overview of the SIGI.
Developed by the OECD. See also http://www.oecd.org/dev/gender