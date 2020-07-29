Difference between revisions of "Open Data Barometer"

From ICT4D Wiki
https://opendatabarometer.org/
The Open Data Barometer aims to uncover the true prevalence and impact of open data initiatives around the world. It analyses global trends, and provides comparative data on countries and regions via an in-depth methodology combining contextual data, technical assessments and secondary indicators to explore multiple dimensions of open data readiness, implementation and impact.
The Open Data Barometer is part of the World Wide Web Foundation's Web Index.