Difference between revisions of "Measuring What Matters"

https://treasury.gov.au/policy-topics/measuring-what-matters

Measuring What Matters is Australia’s first national wellbeing framework that will track our progress towards a more healthy, secure, sustainable, cohesive and prosperous Australia.

The Measuring What Matters Framework (Framework) has five wellbeing themes:

Healthy: A society in which people feel well and are in good physical and mental health, can access services when they need, and have the information they require to take action to improve their health.

A society in which people feel well and are in good physical and mental health, can access services when they need, and have the information they require to take action to improve their health. Secure: A society where people live peacefully, feel safe, have financial security and access to housing.

A society where people live peacefully, feel safe, have financial security and access to housing. Sustainable: A society that sustainably uses natural and financial resources, protects and repairs the environment and builds resilience to combat challenges.

A society that sustainably uses natural and financial resources, protects and repairs the environment and builds resilience to combat challenges. Cohesive: A society that supports connections with family, friends and the community, values diversity, and promotes belonging and culture.

A society that supports connections with family, friends and the community, values diversity, and promotes belonging and culture. Prosperous: A society that has a dynamic, strong economy, invests in people’s skills and education, and provides broad opportunities for employment and well-paid, secure jobs.

Inclusion, equity and fairness are cross-cutting dimensions of the Framework.

These themes of the Framework are supported by 12 dimensions that describe aspects of the wellbeing themes and 50 key indicators, to monitor and track progress, which will be updated over time.