Difference between revisions of "Ibrahim Index of African Governance"

https://mo.ibrahim.foundation/iiag
The Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG) is a tool that measures and monitors governance performance in African countries.
The Mo Ibrahim Foundation defines governance as the provision of the political, social and economic public goods and services that every citizen has the right to expect from their state, and that a state has the responsibility to deliver to its citizens. In the IIAG, country performance in delivering governance is measured across four key components that effectively provide indicators of a country’s Overall Governance performance.
The key components that form the four categories of the IIAG as described in the diagram below are Safety & Rule of Law, Participation & Human Rights, Sustainable Economic Opportunity and Human Development. Each of these categories contain subcategories under which we have organised various indicators that provide quantifiable measures of the overarching dimensions of governance.
Components of the index:
- Safety & rule of law
- Rule of law
- Transprency & accountability
- Personal safety
- National security
- Participation & human rights
- Participation
- Rights
- Gender
- Sustainable economic opportunity
- Public management
- Business environment
- Infrastructure
- Rural sector
- Human development
- Welfare
- Education
- Health