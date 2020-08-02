Difference between revisions of "Global Trustworthiness Index"

From ICT4D Wiki
|
(Created page with "https://www.ipsos.com/en/global-trustworthiness-index-2022 Initiated 2019. * Developed by IPSOS Category:Governance Category:Indices Category:Indices_Governan...")
|Line 3:
|Line 3:
Initiated 2019.
Initiated 2019.
|−
* Developed by [[
|+
* Developed by [[]]
[[Category:Governance]]
[[Category:Governance]]
[[Category:Indices]]
[[Category:Indices]]
[[Category:Indices_Governance]]
[[Category:Indices_Governance]]
Latest revision as of 23:17, 16 August 2022
https://www.ipsos.com/en/global-trustworthiness-index-2022
Initiated 2019.
- Developed by Ipsos