Difference between revisions of "Global State of Democracy"

From ICT4D Wiki
|
(Created page with "https://www.idea.int/our-work/what-we-do/global-state-democracy <blockquote>In 2016, International IDEA launched the [https://www.idea.int/sites/default/files/GSOD/GSoD%20Ini...")
|Line 29:
|Line 29:
** Absence of Corruption To what extent is the exercise of public authority free from corruption?
** Absence of Corruption To what extent is the exercise of public authority free from corruption?
** Predictable Enforcement To what extent is the enforcement of public authority predictable?
** Predictable Enforcement To what extent is the enforcement of public authority predictable?
|−
|+
Participatory Engagement (instruments of and for the realization of political involvement)
** Civil Society Participation To what extent do people participate in civil society organizations?
** Civil Society Participation To what extent do people participate in civil society organizations?
** Electoral Turnout To what extent do people participate in national elections?
** Electoral Turnout To what extent do people participate in national elections?
Latest revision as of 10:05, 11 April 2020
https://www.idea.int/our-work/what-we-do/global-state-democracy
In 2016, International IDEA launched the Global State of Democracy Initiative, to analyze democratic trends and challenges and opportunities impacting on the global democracy landscape. The Global State of Democracy Initiative provides evidence-based and balanced analysis and data on the state and quality of democracy globally and for 158 countries across all regions of the world. It aims to contribute to the public debate on democracy and inform policy interventions to strengthen democracy.
The assessment is based on International IDEA’s [https://www.idea.int/sites/default/files/GSOD/Indices%20Flyer.pdf Global State of Democracy (GSoD) Indices which measure democratic performance for 158 countries from 1975 until today and help monitor progress on the Sustainable Development Goals. Composed of indicators from V-Dem and eleven other sources, the indices are updated annually. The indices complement other democracy measures through their broad and multi-dimensional framework and their focus on democratic quality rather than country ranking. The conceptual framework underpinning the Indices translates International IDEA’s definition of democracy—which emphasizes popular control over public decision-making and decision-makers, and equality between citizens in the exercise of that control—into five main democracy attributes of democracy, sub-divided into a total of 29 aspects of democracy, aggregated from 97 indicators.
The GSoD Indices are available on the interactive website. There you can find democratic scores by country and by region for the 28 (of the 29) aspects of democracy in our framework from 1975 until 2018. It also includes downloadable graphs and country profiles.
The Global State of Democracy initiative provides:
- The Global State of Democracy Indices: depict democratic trends at the country, regional and global levels across a broad range of different attributes of democracy from 1975 until today. The methodology of the GSoD Indices and the list of data sources can be found here. The regions and countries covered in the GSoD Indices are listed here.
- The Global State of Democracy Report: drawing on The Global State of Democracy indices, rigorous comparative research and fact-based and peer-reviewed analysis, the report explores the challenges and opportunities facing democracy globally and regionally. It also provides recommendations to inform policy interventions.
- Representative Government (free and equal access to political power)
- Clean Elections: To what extent are elections free from irregularities?
- Inclusive Suffrage: To what extent do all adult citizens have voting rights?
- Free Political Parties: To what extent are political parties free to form and campaign for office?
- Elected Government: To what extent is access to government determined by elections?
- Fundamental Rights (individual liberties and resources)
- Access to Justice: To what extent is there equal, fair access to justice?
- Civil Liberties: To what extent are civil liberties respected?
- Social Rights and Equality: To what extent are there basic welfare, and social and political equality?
- Checks on Government (effective control of executive power)
- Effective Parliament To what extent does parliament oversee the executive?
- Judicial Independence To what extent are the courts independent?
- Media Integrity To what extent are there diverse, critical media sources?
- Impartial Administration (fair and predictable public administration)
- Absence of Corruption To what extent is the exercise of public authority free from corruption?
- Predictable Enforcement To what extent is the enforcement of public authority predictable?
- Participatory Engagement (instruments of and for the realization of political involvement)
- Civil Society Participation To what extent do people participate in civil society organizations?
- Electoral Turnout To what extent do people participate in national elections?
- Direct Democracy To what extent are mechanisms of direct democracy available and used?
- Local Democracy To what extent are there free regional and local elections?