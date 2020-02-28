Difference between revisions of "Global State of Democracy"

https://www.idea.int/our-work/what-we-do/global-state-democracy

In 2016, International IDEA launched the Global State of Democracy Initiative, to analyze democratic trends and challenges and opportunities impacting on the global democracy landscape. The Global State of Democracy Initiative provides evidence-based and balanced analysis and data on the state and quality of democracy globally and for 158 countries across all regions of the world. It aims to contribute to the public debate on democracy and inform policy interventions to strengthen democracy.

The assessment is based on International IDEA’s [https://www.idea.int/sites/default/files/GSOD/Indices%20Flyer.pdf Global State of Democracy (GSoD) Indices which measure democratic performance for 158 countries from 1975 until today and help monitor progress on the Sustainable Development Goals. Composed of indicators from V-Dem and eleven other sources, the indices are updated annually. The indices complement other democracy measures through their broad and multi-dimensional framework and their focus on democratic quality rather than country ranking. The conceptual framework underpinning the Indices translates International IDEA’s definition of democracy—which emphasizes popular control over public decision-making and decision-makers, and equality between citizens in the exercise of that control—into five main democracy attributes of democracy, sub-divided into a total of 29 aspects of democracy, aggregated from 97 indicators.

The GSoD Indices are available on the interactive website. There you can find democratic scores by country and by region for the 28 (of the 29) aspects of democracy in our framework from 1975 until 2018. It also includes downloadable graphs and country profiles.

The Global State of Democracy initiative provides:

The Global State of Democracy Indices: depict democratic trends at the country, regional and global levels across a broad range of different attributes of democracy from 1975 until today. The methodology of the GSoD Indices and the list of data sources can be found here. The regions and countries covered in the GSoD Indices are listed here.