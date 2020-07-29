Difference between revisions of "Global Integrity Report"

From ICT4D Wiki
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
|+
://.globalintegrity.org/
<blockquote>The Global Integrity Report is a tool for understanding governance and anti-corruption mechanisms at the national level. Written by local researchers and journalists, the Report is characterized by an innovative, award-winning research methodology; a robust peer review process; and start-to-finish transparency.<br/><br/>
<blockquote>The Global Integrity Report is a tool for understanding governance and anti-corruption mechanisms at the national level. Written by local researchers and journalists, the Report is characterized by an innovative, award-winning research methodology; a robust peer review process; and start-to-finish transparency.<br/><br/>
Latest revision as of 01:01, 31 October 2020
https://www.globalintegrity.org/annual-reports/
The Global Integrity Report is a tool for understanding governance and anti-corruption mechanisms at the national level. Written by local researchers and journalists, the Report is characterized by an innovative, award-winning research methodology; a robust peer review process; and start-to-finish transparency.
Each country assessment contained in the Global Integrity Report comprises two core elements: a qualitative Reporter's Notebook and a quantitative Integrity Indicators scorecard, the data from which is aggregated and used to generate the cross-country Global Integrity Index.
An Integrity Indicators scorecard assesses the existence, effectiveness, and citizen access to key governance and anti-corruption mechanisms through more than 300 actionable indicators. It examines issues such as transparency of the public procurement process, media freedom, asset disclosure requirements, and conflicts of interest regulations.
The Global Integrity Report is complemented by the Local Integrity Initiative, "a collection of uinique projects assessing anti-corruption and governance at the sub-national and sector levels".