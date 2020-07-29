Difference between revisions of "Fragile States Index"

From ICT4D Wiki
|
(Created page with "https://fundforpeace.org/ Formerly '''Failed States Index''' <blockquote>Using 12 social, economic, political, and military indicators, we ranked 177 states in order of thei...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 12:29, 31 October 2020
Formerly Failed States Index
Using 12 social, economic, political, and military indicators, we ranked 177 states in order of their vulnerability to violent internal conflict and societal deterioration. To do so, we examined more than 30,000 publicly available sources, collected from May to December 2007, to form the basis of the index’s scores. The 60 most vulnerable states are listed in the rankings, and the full results are available at ForeignPolicy.com and fundforpeace.org.