Difference between revisions of "Data Visualization"



Some applications may be listed under Network Analysis instead of Data Visualization.

Projects

SIMILE at MIT

Data-Driven Documents (or d3.js) is a javascript library with many kinds of visualizations like cloropeth map, treemap, streamgraph, etc. A good example of how it works can be found at How to Make an Interactive Network Visualization (Demo).

(Demo). The Miso Project, an open source toolkit designed to expedite the creation of high-quality interactive storytelling and data visualisation content (by The Guardian and Bocoup].

Mind Mapping/Drawing

Other lists

Network Mapping/Drawing

Timeline Drawing

Timeline, to write HTML timelines with javascript.

Timeplot, Timeplot is a DHTML-based AJAXy widget for plotting time series and overlay time-based events over them (with the same data formats that Timeline supports) .

. Timeline Tool 2.0 at UBC Learning Tools

Timeline, by Vérité.co

Markwen, text to timeline tool.

Data Visualization through Maps

Kartograph

UUorld: UUorld (pronounced "world") provides an immersive mapping environment, high-quality data, and critical analysis tools.

Google Fusion Tables

ChartsBin

Charts

Lists

Presentations