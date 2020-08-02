Difference between revisions of "Data Visualization"

From ICT4D Wiki
* [http://www.learningtools.arts.ubc.ca/timeline.htm Timeline Tool 2.0] at UBC [http://www.learningtools.arts.ubc.ca/ Learning Tools]
* [http://timeline.verite.co Timeline], by Vérité.co
====Online tools/platforms====
Some applications may be listed under Network Analysis instead of Data Visualization.
- A good list: 28 Rich Data Visualization Tools at O'Reilly's InsideRIA.
- Another good list: Data Visualization at DiRT.
- Yet another selection at Datavisualization.ch
Projects
- SIMILE at MIT
- Data-Driven Documents (or d3.js) is a javascript library with many kinds of visualizations like cloropeth map, treemap, streamgraph, etc. A good example of how it works can be found at How to Make an Interactive Network Visualization (Demo).
- The Miso Project, an open source toolkit designed to expedite the creation of high-quality interactive storytelling and data visualisation content (by The Guardian and Bocoup].
Tools
Mind Mapping/Drawing
- FreeMind, "premier free mind-mapping software written in Java"
- Mindmeister, like FreeMind, but online
- http://cmap.ihmc.us/ Cmap]
- TheBrain
- MindRaider, Semantic Web outliner
- Mindomo
Other tools from the NMC list
Other lists
Network Mapping/Drawing
- Cytoscape
- Tulip, and an example.
- Constellation (see also).
- TouchGraph (online) and TouchGraph (download at sourceforge)
- Graphviz, Graph Visualization Software
- Visual Understanding Environment
- PersonalBrain
- HyperGraph
- NetDraw, a free program [...] for visualizing both 1-mode and 2-mode social network data
- Ubigraph, in 3D, requires coding skills and runs on Linux and Mac
- NodeXL, MicroSoft solution/template to draw network graphs in MS Excel 2007 (formerly known as .NetMap)
- yFiles, provides algorithms and components enabling the analysis, visualization, and the automatic layout of graphs, diagrams, and networks
- Visual Understanding Environment, focused on creating flexible tools for managing and integrating digital resources in support of teaching, learning and research.
- GoVisual Diagram Editor
Timeline Drawing
- Timeline, to write HTML timelines with javascript.
- Timeplot, Timeplot is a DHTML-based AJAXy widget for plotting time series and overlay time-based events over them (with the same data formats that Timeline supports).
- Timeline Tool 2.0 at UBC Learning Tools
- Timeline, by Vérité.co
- Markwen, text to timeline tool.
Online tools/platforms
Data Visualization through Maps
- Kartograph
- UUorld: UUorld (pronounced "world") provides an immersive mapping environment, high-quality data, and critical analysis tools.
- Google Fusion Tables
- ChartsBin
Charts
- Many Eyes, for shared visualization and discovery
- Chart.io
- Prefuse, A Java-based toolkit for building interactive information visualization applications (manual).
- Protovis
- Flare
- Streamgraph: example1, example2, sourcecode
- Swivel
- StatPlot
- Tableau Public
- JavaScript InfoVis Toolkit
- Soitu
- GeoAnalytics Visualization Framework
- iCharts
- Widgenie
- Timetric
- Track-n-Graph
- Trendrr
- Verifiable
- Trend Compass, is a data visualization software using the latest and most powerful ideas in data visualization which is the Animated Motion Chart. Examples: [1], [2], [3], [4], [5], [6], [7], [8], [9], [10], [11], [12], [13], [14], [15]
Lists
- Google Visualization API Gadget Gallery and Google Fusion Tables
- Data Visualization: Modern Approaches
- A Periodic Table of Visualization Methods
- 16 Awesome Data Visualization Tools
- Network Visualization, by Lars Kirchhoff
- Visual Complexity