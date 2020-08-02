Home » Wiki » Difference between revisions of "Data Visualization"

* [http://www.learningtools.arts.ubc.ca/timeline.htm Timeline Tool 2.0] at UBC [http://www.learningtools.arts.ubc.ca/ Learning Tools]
 
* [http://timeline.verite.co Timeline], by Vérité.co
 
* [https://markwhen.com/ Markwen], text to timeline tool.
  
 
====Online tools/platforms====
 
====Online tools/platforms====

Some applications may be listed under Network Analysis instead of Data Visualization.

Projects

Tools

Mind Mapping/Drawing

Other tools from the NMC list

Other lists

Network Mapping/Drawing

Timeline Drawing

  • Timeline, to write HTML timelines with javascript.
  • Timeplot, Timeplot is a DHTML-based AJAXy widget for plotting time series and overlay time-based events over them (with the same data formats that Timeline supports).
  • Timeline Tool 2.0 at UBC Learning Tools
  • Timeline, by Vérité.co
  • Markwen, text to timeline tool.

Online tools/platforms

Data Visualization through Maps

Charts

Lists

Presentations

See Also

