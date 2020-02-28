Home » Wiki » Difference between revisions of "Common Good Matrix"

The Economy of the Common Good is an economic project proposed by economist Christian Felber. The main ideal behind the project is that 'All economic activity serves the common good'.

Is is based in 4 values

  • Human dignity
  • Solidarity and social justice
  • Environmental sustainability
  • Transparency and co-determination

Which are applied in the activity of 5 different stakeholders:

  • Suppliers
  • Owners, equity and financial service providers
  • Employees, including co-working employees
  • Customers and other companies
  • Social environment

The crossing of valies and stakeholders conforms the so called Common Good Matrix, here in its v5.0

Stakeholder/value Human dignity Solidarity and social justic Environmental sustainability Transparency and co-determination
Suppliers A1 Human dignity in the supply chain A2 Solidarity and social justice in the supply chain A3 Environmental sustainability in the supply chain A4 Transparency and co-determination in the supply chain
Owners, equity and financial service providers B1 Ethical position in relation to financial resources B2 Social position in relation to financial resources B3 Use of funds in relation to social and environmental impacts B4 Ownership and co-determination
Employees, including co-working employees C1 Human dignity in the workplace and working environment C2 Self-determined working arrangements C3 Environmentally-friendly behaviour of staff C4 Co-determination and transparency within the organisation
Customers and other companies D1 Ethical customer relations D2 Cooperation and solidarity with other companies D3 Impact on the environment of the use and disposal of products and services D4 Customer participation and product transparency
Social environment E1 Purpose of products and services and their effects on society E2 Contribution to the community E3 Reduction of environmental impact E4 Social co-determination and transparency
