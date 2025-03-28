Home » ICT4D Blog » Working bibliography on public procurement of Artificial Intelligence

Working bibliography on public procurement of Artificial Intelligence

By Ismael Peña-López (@ictlogist), 28 March 2025
I am collaborating with ParticipationAI on finding out what would be an ideal model of stakeholder engagement in the life-cycle of public procurement of Artificial Intelligence.

So far, I’ve put together a collection of works related with AI in public Administration, in a very broad sense. Here it comes. All suggestions are welcome.

Working bibliography

Ada Lovelace Institute, AI Now Institute & Open Government Partnership (2021). Algorithmic Accountability for the Public Sector. London: Ada Lovelace Institute, AI Now Institute, Open Government.
Agencia Tributaria (2024). Estrategia de Inteligencia Artificial. Madrid: Agencia Tributaria.
AI Now Institute (2018). Algorithmic Accountability Policy Toolkit. New York: AINOW.
Ajuntament de Barcelona (2022). Definició de metodologies de treball i protocols per a la implementació de sistemes algorítmics. Llibre blanc. Barcelona: Ajuntament de Barcelona.
Ametic (2025). IA al Servicio de la Administración Pública Local. Madrid: Ametic.
Association for Progressive Communications, Article 19 & Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (2019). Global Information Society Watch 2019. Artificial Intelligence: Human Rights, Social Justice and Development. [online]: APC, Article 19, SIDA.

Bono Roselló, N., Simonofski, A. & Castiaux, A. (2020). “Artificial intelligence for digital citizen participation: Design principles for a collective intelligence architecture”. In Government Information Quarterly, 39 (3). London: Elsevier.
Bradley, C., Wingfield, R. & Metzger, M. (2020). National Artificial Intelligence Strategies and Human Rights: A Review. London, Stanford: Global Partners Digital, Global Digital Policy Incubator.
Cardona Valles, M., Hernández Hidalgo, P., Peguera Poch, M. & Ruiz Martín, A.M. (Eds.) (2024). Desafíos actuales de la Inteligencia Artificial. Actas del XIX Congreso IDP 2024 (Internet, Derecho y Política). Barcelona: Edicions MIC.
Cerrillo i Martínez, A., Bousta, R., Galindo Caldés, R. & Velasco Rico, C.I. (2020). La personalització dels serveis públics: la contribució de la intel·ligència artificial i les dades massives. EAPC Treballs de recerca, 2018. Barcelona: Escola d'Administració Pública de Catalunya.
Cerrillo i Martínez, A., Bousta, R., Galindo Caldés, R. & Velasco Rico, C.I. (2021). Guia per a la personalització dels serveis públics a través de la intel·ligència artificial. Estudis de Recerca Digitals, núm. 19. Barcelona: Escola d'Administració Pública de Catalunya.
CLAD (2023). Carta Iberoamericana de Inteligencia Artificial en la Administración Pública. Lima: CLAD.
Corbett, E., Denton, E. & Erete, S. (2023). Power and Public Participation in AI. EAAMO '23: Proceedings of the 3rd ACM Conference on Equity and Access in Algorithms, Mechanisms, and Optimizatio. New York: Association for Computing Machinery.
Cortés Abad, Ó. (2023). El reto de la IA en las AAPP: equilibrios entre tecnología y ciudadanía. Conferencia en el X Congreso NovaGob de Innovación Pública, 8 de noviembre de 2023. Madrid: Novagob.
Criado, J.I., Sandoval-Almazan, R. & Gil-García, J.R. (2024). “Artificial intelligence and public administration: Understanding actors, governance, and policy from micro, meso, and macro perspectives”. In Public Policy and Administration, First published online August 14, 2024. London: SAGE Publications.
Dunleavy, P. & Margetts, H. (2024). “Data science, artificial intelligence and the third wave of digital era governance”. In Public Policy and Administration, First published online August 14, 2024. London: SAGE Publications.
Eaves, D. & Rao, K. (2025). Digital Public Infrastructure: a framework for conceptualisation and measurement. UCL Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose, Working Paper Series (IIPP WP 2025-01). London: UCL Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose.
Ernst & Young (2020). Inteligencia Artificial en el Sector Público. Madrid: Microsoft.
European Commission (2020). White paper on Artificial Intelligence. A European approach to excellence and trust. COM(2020) 65 final. Brussels: European Commission.
European Commission (2025a). Model Contractual Clauses for the public procurement of AI (MCC-AI). Version February 2025 – Commentary. Brussels: European Commission.
European Commission (2025b). Model contractual clauses for the public procurement of High-Risk AI (‘MCC-AI-High-Risk’). Version February 2025 – Procurement of High-Risk AI. Brussels: European Commission.
European Commission (2025c). Model contractual clauses for the public procurement of Non-High-Risk AI (‘MCC-AI-High-Light’). Version February 2025 – Procurement of Non-High-Risk AI. Brussels: European Commission.
European Parliament (2024). Artificial intelligence act. Briefing 02-09-2024. Brussels: European Parliament.
Fundació Irla (Ed.) (2020). La democràcia en l’era de la Intel·ligència Artificial. Eines Irla 39. Barcelona: Fundació Irla.
Gilman, M. (2023). Democratizing AI: Principles for Meaningful Public Participation. New York: Data & Society.
Government of the Netherlands (2022). Fundamental Rights and Algorithms Impact Assessment (FRAIA). Amsterdam: Government of the Netherlands.
Grimmelikhuijsen, S. & Tangi, L. (2024). What factors influence perceived AI adoption by public managers? – A survey among public managers in seven EU countries. Luxembourg: Publications Office of the European Union.
Hickok, M. (2024). “Public procurement of artificial intelligence systems: new risks and future proofing”. In AI & Society, (39), 1213-1227. Boston: Springer.
High-Level Expert Group on Artificial Intelligence (2019). Ethics Guidelines for Trustworthy AI. Brussels: European Commission.
Innerarity, D. (2024). Artificial Intelligence and Democracy. Paris: UNESCO.
Jiménez Arandia, P. (2023). Algorithmic transparency in the public sector. Barcelona: Generalitat de Catalunya.
Jiménez Arandia, P. (2024). Algoritmes i Intel·ligència Artificial al Sector Públic: Recomanacions des de la Justícia global. Barcelona: Lafede.cat.
Maas, M., Flynn, C. & Fischer, S. (2020). Reading Guide for the Global Politics of Artificial Intelligence. v.0.98. Oxford: Future of Humanity Institute, University of Oxford.
Ministerio para la Transformación Digital y de la Función Pública (2024). Estrategia de Inteligencia Artificial 2024. Madrid: Ministerio para la Transformación Digital y de la Función Pública.
Ministerio para la Transformación Digital y de la Función Pública (2025a). Anteproyecto de Ley para el buen uso y la gobernanza de la Inteligencia Artificial. Madrid: Ministerio para la Transformación Digital y de la Función Pública.
Ministerio para la Transformación Digital y de la Función Pública (2025b). Anteproyecto de Ley para el buen uso y la gobernanza de la Inteligencia Artificial. Memoria de análisis del impacto normativo. Madrid: Ministerio para la Transformación Digital y de la Función Pública.
OECD (2019). Artificial Intelligence in Society. Paris: OECD Publishing.
OECD (2021). OECD Framework for the Classification of AI systems. OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 323. Paris: OECD Publishing.
OECD (2024). Assessing potential future artificial intelligence risks, benefits and policy imperatives. OECD Artificial Intelligence Papers, No. 27. Paris: OECD Publishing.
OECD Council (2024). OECD Recommendation of the Council on Artificial Intelligence. Amended on 03/05/2024. Paris: OECD.
Office for Artificial Intelligence & Government Digital Service (2020). A guide to using artificial intelligence in the public sector. London: Government Digital Service.
Okaibedi, D., Wakunuma, K. & Akintoye, S. (2023). Responsible AI in Africa. Challenges and Opportunities. Cham: Palgrave MacMillan.
Oliver, N. (2020). Inteligencia artificial, naturalmente. Un manual de convivencia entre humanos y máquinas para que la tecnología nos beneficie a todos. Pensamiento para la sociedad digital, número 1. Madrid: ONTSI.
Oxford Insights (2024). Government AI Readiness Index 2024. Malvern: Oxford Insights.
Pedreño Muñoz, A., González Gosálbez, R., Mora Illán, T., Pérez Fernández, E.d.M., Ruiz Sierra, J. & Torres Penalva, A. (2024). La inteligencia artificial en las universidades: retos y oportunidades. Alicante: 1millionbot.
Ponce Solé, J. (2019). “Inteligencia artificial, Derecho administrativo y reserva de humanidad: algoritmos y procedimiento administrativo debido tecnológico”. In Revista General de Derecho Administrativo, 50. Madrid: Iustel.
Ramió Matas, C. (2019). Inteligencia artificial y Administración pública. Robots y humanos compartiendo el servicio público. Madrid: Catarata.
Regulation (EU) 2024/1689 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 13 June 2024 laying down harmonised rules on artificial intelligence and amending Regulations (EC) No 300/2008, (EU) No 167/2013, (EU) No 168/2013, (EU) 2018/858, (EU) 2018/1139 and (EU) 2019/2144 and Directives 2014/90/EU, (EU) 2016/797 and (EU) 2020/1828 (Artificial Intelligence Act) (Text with EEA relevance)
Storydata (Coord.) (2020). Les dades obertes i la intel·ligència artificial, eines per a la igualtat de gènere. Govern Obert; 7. Barcelona: Generalitat de Catalunya.
United Nations Office for Digital and Emerging Technologies & UNDP (2024). The Universal Digital Public Infrastructure Safeguards Framework. Geneva: Digital Public Infrastructure Safeguards.

