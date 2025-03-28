I am collaborating with ParticipationAI on finding out what would be an ideal model of stakeholder engagement in the life-cycle of public procurement of Artificial Intelligence.
So far, I’ve put together a collection of works related with AI in public Administration, in a very broad sense. Here it comes. All suggestions are welcome.
Working bibliography
If you need to cite this article in a formal way (i.e. for bibliographical purposes) I dare suggest:
Peña-López, I. (2025) “Working bibliography on public procurement of Artificial Intelligence” In ICTlogy,
#258, March 2025. Barcelona: ICTlogy.
Retrieved month dd, yyyy from https://ictlogy.net/review/?p=4830
Previous post: COMMUNICATION. New Public Governance in practice: a toolbox model for public policy in times of networks, uncertainty and complexity
RSS feed for comments on this post. TrackBack URI