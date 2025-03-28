By Ismael Peña-López (@ictlogist), 28 March 2025

Main categories: Cyberlaw, governance, rights, ICT4D, Participation, Engagement, Use, Activism

Other tags: artificial intelligence, public procurement, stakeholder engagement

No Comments »

I am collaborating with ParticipationAI on finding out what would be an ideal model of stakeholder engagement in the life-cycle of public procurement of Artificial Intelligence.

So far, I’ve put together a collection of works related with AI in public Administration, in a very broad sense. Here it comes. All suggestions are welcome.

Working bibliography

Ada Lovelace Institute, AI Now Institute & Open Government Partnership (2021). Algorithmic Accountability for the Public Sector . London: Ada Lovelace Institute, AI Now Institute, Open Government.

Cardona Valles, M., Hernández Hidalgo, P., Peguera Poch, M. & Ruiz Martín, A.M. (Eds.) (2024). Desafíos actuales de la Inteligencia Artificial . Actas del XIX Congreso IDP 2024 (Internet, Derecho y Política). Barcelona: Edicions MIC.

Corbett, E., Denton, E. & Erete, S. (2023). Power and Public Participation in AI . EAAMO '23: Proceedings of the 3rd ACM Conference on Equity and Access in Algorithms, Mechanisms, and Optimizatio. New York: Association for Computing Machinery.

Ministerio para la Transformación Digital y de la Función Pública (2024). Estrategia de Inteligencia Artificial 2024 . Madrid: Ministerio para la Transformación Digital y de la Función Pública.

If you need to cite this article in a formal way (i.e. for bibliographical purposes) I dare suggest: Peña-López, I. (2025) “Working bibliography on public procurement of Artificial Intelligence” In ICTlogy, #258, March 2025. Barcelona: ICTlogy.

Retrieved month dd, yyyy from https://ictlogy.net/review/?p=4830

Previous post: COMMUNICATION. New Public Governance in practice: a toolbox model for public policy in times of networks, uncertainty and complexity